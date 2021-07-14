Ten killed, including six Chinese nationals, in Pakistan bus blast: Officials

A blast on a bus in northwest Pakistan which then plunged into a ravine killed 10 people including six Chinese citizens on Wednesday, officials said.

“The blast sparked a fire in the engine, plunging the vehicle into a ravine killing 10 people, including six Chinese nationals,” a senior local administration official told AFP, requesting not be named.

A further 31 Chinese nationals were injured in the blast in the Upper Kohistan district, he added.

