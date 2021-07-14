.
.
.
.
Language

Ten killed, including six Chinese nationals, in Pakistan bus blast: Officials

File photo of firefighters near a burning bus in Pakistan. (File photo: AFP)
File photo of firefighters near a burning bus in Pakistan. (File photo: AFP)

Ten killed, including six Chinese nationals, in Pakistan bus blast: Officials

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Pakistan

Published: Updated:

A blast on a bus in northwest Pakistan which then plunged into a ravine killed 10 people including six Chinese citizens on Wednesday, officials said.

“The blast sparked a fire in the engine, plunging the vehicle into a ravine killing 10 people, including six Chinese nationals,” a senior local administration official told AFP, requesting not be named.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A further 31 Chinese nationals were injured in the blast in the Upper Kohistan district, he added.

Read more:

Pakistan bus crash leaves at least 19 people dead, 50 injured

Bus overturns on highway in Pakistan, 13 passengers killed

24 killed in Pakistan bus crash fire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Top Content
Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed
Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership
Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived
Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list
Iranian commander urged escalation against US forces at Iraq meeting: Sources Iranian commander urged escalation against US forces at Iraq meeting: Sources
Biden taps former Republican senator, opposed to Trump, as US ambassador to Turkey Biden taps former Republican senator, opposed to Trump, as US ambassador to Turkey
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More