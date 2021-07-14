.
.
.
.
Language

US ‘surging’ staffing to cope with backlog of up to two million passport applications

US passport with UAE arrival stamp. (Shutterstock)

US ‘surging’ staffing to cope with backlog of up to two million passport applications

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US State Department is “surging” staffing levels to address a backlog of as many as 2 million passport applications due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has Americans waiting between 12 and 18 weeks for new passports, an official said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rachel Arndt, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Passport Services in the department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, told reporters that the availability of vaccinations in the United States had led to many more Americans than usual applying for passports to travel overseas.

Read more:

Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Top Content
Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed
Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived
Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership
Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list
UAE energy ministry says baseline oil production deal with OPEC+ not yet reached UAE energy ministry says baseline oil production deal with OPEC+ not yet reached
WHO warns individuals against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines WHO warns individuals against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More