Belgium floods kill at least four

Belgian rescue crews recovered at least four bodies on Thursday, as the death toll from flooding in the east of the country continued to climb.

The local prosecutor in Verviers confirmed to AFP that four had died. Public broadcaster RTBF though said the latest total toll was six dead.

