Belgium floods kill at least four

This picture shows a flooded street in Rochefort on July 15 2021 as disaster plan has been declared in Belgium's provinces of Liege, Luxembourg and Namur after heavy rains and floods lashing western Europe have killed at least two people in the country.
This picture shows a flooded street in Rochefort on July 15 2021 as disaster plan has been declared in Belgium's provinces of Liege, Luxembourg and Namur after heavy rains and floods lashing western Europe have killed at least two people in the country. (File photo: AFP)

Belgium floods kill at least four

AFP, Brussels

Published: Updated:

Belgian rescue crews recovered at least four bodies on Thursday, as the death toll from flooding in the east of the country continued to climb.

The local prosecutor in Verviers confirmed to AFP that four had died. Public broadcaster RTBF though said the latest total toll was six dead.

