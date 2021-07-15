.
.
.
.
Language

Six dead, at least 30 missing as storm hits western Germany

A vehicle travels on a flood affected road after the Erft river swelled following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt, near Cologne, Germany, July 15, 2021. (Reuters)
A vehicle travels on a flood affected road after the Erft river swelled following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt, near Cologne, Germany, July 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Six dead, at least 30 missing as storm hits western Germany

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Berlin 

Published: Updated:

Flooding in western Germany has left six people dead and many missing, and caused at least six houses to collapse.

Police said on Thursday that four people were dead and 30 missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, south of Bonn, after the Ahr river, which flows into the Rhine, burst its banks, bringing down the houses. Around 50 werestranded on roofs, and more houses were at risk of collapse.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There are many places where fire brigades and rescue workers have been deployed. We don’t yet have a very precise picture because rescue measures are continuing,” a police spokesperson said.

Two firefighters died in the Sauerland region, northeast of Bonn, on Wednesday, police said. The news agency DPA said one had drowned and a second had collapsed after a rescue operation.

Rail and road transport were disrupted, and shipping on the Rhine, an important trade artery, was suspended.

More heavy rain was due in southwestern Germany, on the upper reaches of the German Rhine, on Thursday and Friday, the German Weather Service said.

Read more:

Flooding across parts of western, central Europe after heavy rainfall

Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China

Chinese, Indian workers among 11 killed in Nepal floods, 25 missing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Top Content
UAE energy ministry says baseline oil production deal with OPEC+ not yet reached UAE energy ministry says baseline oil production deal with OPEC+ not yet reached
UAE, Israel business leaders hail historic opening of first Gulf embassy in Tel Aviv UAE, Israel business leaders hail historic opening of first Gulf embassy in Tel Aviv
Lebanon’s Hariri puts forward cabinet of 24 ministers, says it can save nation Lebanon’s Hariri puts forward cabinet of 24 ministers, says it can save nation
US says will allow Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea US says will allow Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea
First woman appointed to lead Saudi football club amid increased roles for women First woman appointed to lead Saudi football club amid increased roles for women
Protesters clash with police in France against coronavirus ‘health pass’ rules Protesters clash with police in France against coronavirus ‘health pass’ rules
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More