.
.
.
.
Language

Death toll from heavy floods in Germany rises to 81: Authorities 

A general view of flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, on July 15, 2021. (Reuters)
A general view of flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, on July 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Death toll from heavy floods in Germany rises to 81: Authorities

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Berlin 

Published: Updated:

Authorities in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate said Friday that 50 people have died in devastating floods in the western state, bringing the national death toll to at least 81, with dozens more missing.

“The number of dead has gone up to 50” from 28 in the badly hit region, a spokesman for the interior ministry of Rhineland-Palatinate, Timo Haungs, told AFP.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

-Developing

Read more:

Merkel ‘shocked’ by deadly flooding in Germany: Spokesman

Over 60 dead, dozens missing as severe floods strike Europe

Death toll of Germany floods rises to 33, dozens still missing: Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens  ‘It’s hell’: Lebanon’s pharmacists, doctors fear more deaths as crisis worsens 
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Top Content
‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock ‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock
UAE’s Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown starting July 19 from midnight till 5 am UAE’s Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown starting July 19 from midnight till 5 am
Belgium floods kill at least four Belgium floods kill at least four
US blasts Lebanon’s politicians for steering country into abyss US blasts Lebanon’s politicians for steering country into abyss
Comparing Trump to Hitler, top US general claimed former president threatened coup Comparing Trump to Hitler, top US general claimed former president threatened coup
Analysis: Despite talk of options on Iran, US has few good ones Analysis: Despite talk of options on Iran, US has few good ones
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More