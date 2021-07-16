Survivors confirmed after missing Russian plane found

A Russian passenger plane that disappeared from radars earlier on Friday in Siberia was found after it made a hard landing, the emergencies ministry said.

The ministry said all 17 people on board the Antonov An-28 passenger plane are alive.

The reports come less than two weeks after a similar aircraft, an Antonov An-26, crashed into a cliff in poor visibility conditions on the remote Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far east, killing all 28 people on board.

An Antonov-28, the same type of plane that has gone missing over Tomsk, slammed into a Kamchatka forest in 2012 in a crash that killed 10 people. Investigators said both pilots were drunk at the time of the crash.

Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving aging planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.

