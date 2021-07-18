.
.
.
.
Language

At least 25 die in Mumbai landslide induced by heavy rains

Rescue workers search for survivors after a residential house collapsed due to landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, July 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Rescue workers search for survivors after a residential house collapsed due to landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, July 18, 2021. (Reuters)

At least 25 die in Mumbai landslide induced by heavy rains

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Mumbai

Published: Updated:

At least 25 people died in three Mumbai suburbs when several houses collapsed after landslides triggered by heavy rain, local officials said on Sunday.

Rescuers were seen using their hands to dig up the ground and retrieve bodies, local television showed, and authorities said more victims could be trapped inside the debris. Rescuers were also shown carrying the injured through narrow lanes on makeshift stretchers.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Within the last 24 hours authorities have so far reported 11 incidents of houses or walls collapsing in the Mumbai area, officials said.

In one neighborhood about half a dozen shacks located at the base of a hill collapsed on top of each other, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences in a tweet and announced aid for the victims.

Several areas in the city were flooded after heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours and suburban train services were disrupted, crippling India’s financial capital.

Mumbai and the coast of India’s industrial Maharashtra state are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four days, the weather department said on Sunday.

Torrential rain, especially during India’s July-September monsoon, often triggers the collapse of buildings, especially older or illegally built structures.

Read more:

Japan landslide death toll mounts to 15

Fuel truck blast kills 13 in Kenya: Police

Syria regime fire kills at least five in Idlib: War monitor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19  Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19 
Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media
‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date ‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date
Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban
Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More