.
.
.
.
Language

Japan landslide death toll mounts to 15

Police search for missing people at the scene of a landslide following days of heavy rain in the Izusan area of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture on July 7, 2021. (AFP)
Police search for missing people at the scene of a landslide following days of heavy rain in the Izusan area of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture on July 7, 2021. (AFP)

Japan landslide death toll mounts to 15

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

The death toll in a landslide that hit the Japanese resort town of Atami has risen to 15, a local official said Sunday, as hundreds of rescuers continued the search for over a dozen missing residents.

“Two more people were confirmed dead during the weekend, with the number of victims now totaling 15,” disaster-management spokesman Yuta Hara told AFP.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

14 people remain unaccounted for, the official said.

Dozens of homes were swept away when a landslide descended on the resort town in several violent waves on July 3.

It came after days of intense downpours in and around Atami, which lies about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Tokyo.
Japan was in its rainy season when the floods struck, with many parts of the country vulnerable to landslides because homes are built on slopes where ground can loosen and collapse suddenly after heavy downpours.

Scientists say climate change is also intensifying the country’s rainy seasons because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Rescue and recovery efforts involving about 1,300 police officers, firefighters, soldiers and coastguard members were continuing, the spokesman said.

Read more:

Europe flooding death toll rises to over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

Tokyo Olympics registers first COVID-19 case linked to athletes’ village

US accuses Iran of trying to deflect blame for nuclear talks impasse

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19  Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19 
Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media
‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date ‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date
Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban
Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More