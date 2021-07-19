.
.
.
.
Language

Blinken meets Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in show of support

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, US, July 16, 2021. (Reuters/Tom Brenner/Pool)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, US, July 16, 2021. (Reuters/Tom Brenner/Pool)

Blinken meets Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in show of support

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Monday with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who urged greater pressure on the regime that she says rigged last year’s elections.

Blinken joined a meeting between Tikhanovskaya and State Department number three Victoria Nuland, known as a forceful critic of Moscow, in a show of support a day before the Belarusian opposition chief holds meetings at the White House.

“I thanked him for supporting Belarusian democratic aspirations,” Tikhanovskaya wrote afterward on Twitter.

“I called on (the United States) to strengthen help for our civil society, economically and politically pressure the regime, and appeal to Russia to play a constructive role in the crisis resolution,” she said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Joe Biden has vowed to ramp up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Moscow who has been in power for nearly three decades and whose security forces have put down mass protests following the announcement that he secured a sixth term.

Tikhanovskaya, until then a stay-at-home mother, ran in place of her husband who was detained before the election and claimed to have easily won.

“The world has been inspired by the Belarusian people – including the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya – who continue to bravely demand a meaningful voice in their country’s future in the face of cruel repression,” a US official said last week when announcing her visit.

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last month jointly imposed new sanctions on Belarus after a Ryanair passenger flight was grounded in Minsk on the pretext of a security threat, with authorities arresting an opposition activist and his girlfriend who were on board.

Read more:

EU to blacklist 86 Belarusian officials, companies

UK’s Raab condemns state TV interview with detained Belarus journalist Protasevich

Explainer: What was behind the Ryanair jet’s diversion to Belarus?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Biden hosts Jordan’s King Abdullah amid tough choices for US in Mideast Biden hosts Jordan’s King Abdullah amid tough choices for US in Mideast
21 killed, 33 wounded in explosion in Iraq’s Sadr city 21 killed, 33 wounded in explosion in Iraq’s Sadr city
60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs 60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs
Lebanon to consult MPs to designate new prime minister: Presidency Lebanon to consult MPs to designate new prime minister: Presidency
Lebanon summons central bank chief, Riad Salameh, over graft allegations Lebanon summons central bank chief, Riad Salameh, over graft allegations
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More