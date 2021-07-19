.
.
.
.
Language

Danish cartoonist behind controversial Prophet Mohammed drawing dies

Danish cartoonist Kurt Westergaard poses in this September 2006 file photo. (Reuters)
Danish cartoonist Kurt Westergaard poses in this September 2006 file photo. (Reuters)

Danish cartoonist behind controversial Prophet Mohammed drawing dies

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Danish cartoonist behind a controversial 2006 drawing of the Prophet Mohammed has died.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kurt Westergaard passed away at the age of 86 after a long illness, Danish daily Berlingske reports.

Westergaard’s 2006 satirical cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed published in the Jyllands-Posten newspaper where he had worked since the 1980s sparked protests throughout the Muslim world.

Several Middle Eastern countries boycotted Danish products after the cartoon was published, striking a blow to the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, several commentators in the West including columnist Christopher Hitchens defended the cartoon as an expression of free speech.

Westergaard lived the rest of his life accompanied by a security detail and several attempts were made on his life.

In 2010 when Westergaard was 75, a 28-year-old man from a Somali background broke into his home and tried to attack him with an axe before being apprehended by police.

A 29-year old man was arrested for making bomb threats against the cartoonist in 2013.

More recently, his cartoon stirred up controversy when French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in the street after showing his students the drawing.

Several Muslim countries objected to the showing of the cartoon in the French school, also denouncing terror attacks and attempts to link terror to Islam.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia condemns Prophet cartoons, rejects attempts linking Islam to terrorism

Kuwait retail co-ops remove French products in boycott over Prophet cartoon

Head of Muslim League on Prophet cartoon: We are not against freedoms, only hatred

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season
Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial  UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial 
Iran FM insists prisoner swap deal agreed with US, says ready to proceed ‘today’  Iran FM insists prisoner swap deal agreed with US, says ready to proceed ‘today’ 
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More