.
.
.
.
Language

EU border agency to deploy guards to Lithuania-Belarus frontier from next week

Lithuanian army soldiers install razor wire on border with Belarus in Druskininkai, Lithuania July 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Lithuanian army soldiers install razor wire on border with Belarus in Druskininkai, Lithuania, on July 9, 2021. (Reuters)

EU border agency to deploy guards to Lithuania-Belarus frontier from next week

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Vilnius

Published: Updated:

European Union border agency Frontex will deploy 60 border guards to police Lithuania’s frontier with Belarus next week after a surge in migrants crossing illegally, its executive director said on Monday.

In response to EU sanctions, President Alexander Lukashenko has said Belarus will no longer stop people trying to enter Lithuania. Vilnius has accused Minsk since then of flying in migrants from abroad to send illegally into the 27-nation bloc.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Almost 2,100 migrants have entered the EU member state from Belarus illegally this year, including 1,400 this month alone, the Lithuanian border guard service said.

The rapid border intervention mission by Frontex, which was requested by Lithuania, is the agency’s first since it began policing Greece’s land border with Turkey in March 2020.

The 60 border patrol officers, with about 30 vehicles and two helicopters plus staff to screen and interview migrants, will be deployed from July 29 until Oct. 6.

“What we are facing is something that is unprecedented”, Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri told reporters in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. “It’s the first time in history that Frontex has to deploy such an operation in this region of the European Union.”

Most of the migrants are from Iraq. Lithuania has said the migrants are flown to Belarus on direct flights from Baghdad and Istanbul, a charge that Minsk did not immediately respond to.

Leggeri said the migrant crisis in Lithuania “was created and is fuelled by” Belarus, and accused it of using irregular migration as leverage with the EU and Lithuania following the latest sanctions against Minsk. Belarus did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the accusations.

Lithuania is building a 550-km (320-mile) razor-wire barrier on the border, which is mostly unfenced. Construction has stalled as it looks for ways to procure the razor wire.

EU members Slovenia and Denmark will supply razor wire “as fast as possible”, in addition to what Lithuania is procuring itself, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said.

“The situation when the illegal migration is used as a tool against Lithuania is intolerable. Everyone in Europe understands the seriousness of it, and we are supported not only in words but also in action”, said Bilotaite.

Lukashenko’s opponents accuse him of cracking down harshly on dissent since protests began last August over an election they say was rigged. He denies electoral fraud.

The EU imposed new sanctions on Belarus after Minsk diverted a passenger plane flying from Greece to Lithuania in May and detained a dissident journalist and his girlfriend who were on board.

Read more:

Lithuania begins building barrier on border with Belarus to block migrants

Belarusian police raid offices, homes of activists: Rights groups

Lithuania’s foreign minister says Belarus using refugees as a weapon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season
Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha
UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial  UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial 
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More