New Haiti govt. to be formed on Tuesday, Ariel Henry as PM: Official

People attend a vigil in honor of Haiti's slain president Jovenel Moise, in Little Haiti neighborhood, Miami, Florida, on July 16, 2021. (AFP)
AFP, Port-au-Prince

Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has run the country following the assassination of president Jovenel Moise, will step down and a new government will be formed with Ariel Henry as the new prime minister, an official said on Monday.

Henry had been tapped by Moise in the days before the president was shot dead in his home in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of July 7.

Joseph will return to his former post as foreign minister in the new government, which will be installed on Tuesday, said a government official close to the prime minister’s office.

