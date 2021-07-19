Russia says it successfully tested Tsirkon hypersonic missile praised by Putin

Russia said on Monday it had successfully tested a Tsirkon(Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile, a weapon President Vladimir Putin has touted as part of a new generation of missile systems without equal in the world.



The defense ministry said in a statement that the missile had been fired from the Admiral Gorshkov, a warship located in the White Sea, and travelled at around seven times the speed of sound before hitting a ground target on the coastline of the Barents Sea more than 350 km (217 miles) away.

“The tactical and technical characteristics of the Tsirkon missile were confirmed during the tests,” the ministry said.



Some Western experts have questioned how advanced Russia’s new generation of weapons is, while recognizing that the combination of speed, manoeuvrability and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.



Russia plans to fit the Tsirkon missile system to its submarines and surface ships.



Putin announced an array of new hypersonic weapons in 2018 in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a US-built missile shield.



The following year, he threatened to deploy hypersonic missiles on ships and submarines that could lurk outside US territorial waters if the United States moved to deploy intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe.



Washington has not deployed such missiles in Europe, but Moscow is worried it might.

