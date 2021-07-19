Tajikistan security committee says all Afghan refugees have now left
All refugees who fled to Tajikistan from Afghanistan have now left, Russia’s RIA news agency cited a source at Tajikistan’s state national security committee as saying on Monday.
Civilians and Afghan government troops crossed the border into Tajikistan this month as the Taliban launched an assault on Afghanistan’s northern provinces.
According to RIA’s source, the 345 ethnic Kyrgyz from Afghanistan who had temporarily stayed in Tajikistan’s Gorno-Badakhshan province were the last group of refugees to be returned to their home country.
