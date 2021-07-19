.
.
.
.
Language

Teen arrested in Singapore after murder of 13-year-old

Gurkha police officers stand guard outside the venue of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, May 31, 2019. (Reuters)
Gurkha police officers stand guard outside the venue of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, May 31, 2019. (Reuters)
Crime

Teen arrested in Singapore after murder of 13-year-old

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Singapore 

Published: Updated:

Singapore police said on Monday a high school student had been arrested and would be charged with murder over the killing of a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found in a school bathroom along with an axe.

Extreme violence in schools is rare in Singapore, a country known for low crime and obedience to rules that counts itself as among the safest places in the world.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The victim was found with multiple wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police will charge a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday with murder and seek a court order to remand him for psychiatric assessment.

Investigations were continuing into the motive for the assault and an axe was seized, police said, adding there was no indication the two teenagers knew each other.

“We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident,” Chan Chun Sing, the education minister, posted on Facebook.

He said the ministry was working closely with police on the investigations.

Read more:

Israel arrests 10 Palestinians after clashes at al-Aqsa mosque injure nine people

Pakistani policeman arrested for killing man acquitted of blasphemy

Council of Europe urges members to allow citizens who joined ISIS in Syria to return

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season
Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha
UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial  UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial 
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More