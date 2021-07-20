.
China dismisses US accusation of global hacking campaign

Flags of US and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)’s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. (Reuters)
Flags of US and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Beijing

China said on Tuesday that accusations made by the US and its allies that the Chinese government has conducted a global cyber hacking campaign were unwarranted.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the accusations were politically motivated smears and the US had not provided enough evidence.

The US and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking.

