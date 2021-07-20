.
.
.
.
Language

Germany hopes for EU money to rebuild infrastructure damaged by floods

A police officer and a member of the Bundeswehr forces look at partially submerged cars on a flooded road following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A police officer and a member of the Bundeswehr forces look at partially submerged cars on a flooded road following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Germany hopes for EU money to rebuild infrastructure damaged by floods

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

The German government aims to rebuild government-owned infrastructure damaged by the floods in the western part of the country as quickly as possible and hopes for contributions to the cost from the European Union’s solidarity fund, a draft document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The federal government plans to provide 200 million euros ($236 million) in emergency aid to repair buildings, damaged local infrastructure and to help people in crisis situations, the document showed.

If the states also contribute 200 million, that will mean a total of 400 million euros in immediate aid, it said.

Read more:

German officials defend preparation on floods, but concede will need to learn lesson

Death toll from heavy floods in Germany rises to 81: Authorities

Death toll of Germany floods rises to 33, dozens still missing: Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs 60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh
US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran
Danish cartoonist behind controversial Prophet Mohammed drawing dies Danish cartoonist behind controversial Prophet Mohammed drawing dies
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More