Germany hopes for EU money to rebuild infrastructure damaged by floods

The German government aims to rebuild government-owned infrastructure damaged by the floods in the western part of the country as quickly as possible and hopes for contributions to the cost from the European Union’s solidarity fund, a draft document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

The federal government plans to provide 200 million euros ($236 million) in emergency aid to repair buildings, damaged local infrastructure and to help people in crisis situations, the document showed.



If the states also contribute 200 million, that will mean a total of 400 million euros in immediate aid, it said.

