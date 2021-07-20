.
.
.
.
Language

Rockets fired at Afghanistan’s presidential palace in Kabul during Eid prayers

An Afghan security personnel keeps watch on a tower as the Afghan national flag flutters ahead of the start of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's swearing-in inauguration ceremony, at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on March 9, 2020. (AFP)
An Afghan security personnel keeps watch on a tower as the Afghan national flag flutters at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on March 9, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Rockets fired at Afghanistan’s presidential palace in Kabul during Eid prayers

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Kabul

Published: Updated:

At least three rockets landed Tuesday in the Afghan capital ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the interior ministry said.

The rockets, fired at around 8:00 am (0330 GMT), were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the presidential palace and several embassies, including the US mission.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Today the enemies of Afghanistan launched rocket attacks in different parts of Kabul city,” said interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai.

“All the rockets hit three different parts. Based on our initial information, we have no casualties. Our team is investigating.”

Minutes after the attack, Ghani began an address to the nation in the presence of some of his top officials.

Rockets have been aimed at the palace several times in the past, the last being in December.

The attack coincides with a sweeping Taliban offensive across the country as foreign forces wind up a troop withdrawal scheduled to be complete by August 31.

Read more:

Tajikistan security committee says all Afghan refugees have now left

Turkey’s Erdogan says Afghanistan’s Taliban should ‘end the occupation’

Afghan special visa applicants to be housed at base in Virginia: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs 60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh
Suicide attack in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 35, wounds dozens Suicide attack in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 35, wounds dozens
US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More