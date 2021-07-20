Russia says Taliban ready for ‘compromise’ even as they advance on battlefield

Russia said on Tuesday that the Taliban was prepared for political “compromise,” even as the insurgents launch offensives against government troops to secure greater swathes of Afghanistan while US troops draw down.

The Taliban have capitalized on the withdrawal of foreign troops to capture scores of districts, border crossings, and encircle provincial capitals.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rounds of inconclusive talks appear to have lost momentum as the militants make battlefield gains.

But the Kremlin’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said during a conference with former Afghan leader Hamid Karzai on Tuesday that the insurgents were prepared to consider political offers put forward by other parties to negotiations.

“Over the past 20 or so years, the bulk of the (Taliban) leadership has certainly become fed up with war and understand that there is a need to search for political solutions to the current deadlock,” Kabulov said.

He added that based on the statements and actions of the insurgent group, it had shown it was “ready for a political compromise.”

“But it’s clear that from their viewpoint a political compromise should be decently presented to them,” Kabulov added.



His comments came after another round of inconclusive talks in Qatar over the weekend between the Afghan government and the Taliban that many hoped would kickstart the ailing peace process.

Moscow is closely watching the conflict unfold.

Soviet Union troops occupied Afghanistan in 1979, and the 10-year conflict claimed the lives of more than 14,000 Soviet troops.

In recent years, Russia has sought to reach out to the Taliban and has hosted Taliban representatives in Moscow several times, most recently in July.

Moscow is also watching for a potential spill over of the instability into neighboring ex-Soviet Central Asian countries where Russia maintains military bases.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Russia is concerned the instability could spur terror threats and proliferate drug trafficking.

Next month Russia is taking part in joint military drills in Tajikistan, which has called up thousands of reservists to help secure its shared border with Afghanistan.

Read more:

No evidence Afghan ambassador’s daughter was kidnapped: Pakistan’s interior ministry

US peace envoy Khalilzad visits Islamabad as Pakistan-Afghan relations sour