.
.
.
.
Language

Three bodies found in China tunnel collapse, 11 still missing

Rescuers work to clear a flooded tunnel after 14 construction workers were trapped in an underground section of a new highway construction site after it collapsed in Zhuhai in China's southern Guangdong province on July 16, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Rescuers work to clear a flooded tunnel after 14 construction workers were trapped in an underground section of a new highway construction site after it collapsed in Zhuhai in China's southern Guangdong province on July 16, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Three bodies found in China tunnel collapse, 11 still missing

Followed Unfollow

Assciated Press, Beijing

Published: Updated:

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of three workers in a flooded tunnel under construction in a southern Chinese city and are continuing to look for the 11 other workers trapped since Thursday.

Crews also have been working to pump out water from the Shijingshan tunnel, which lies under a reservoir and was part of an expressway being built in the city of Zhuhai, in Guangdong province close to Hong Kong and Macao. The rescue effort, also involving divers and robots, has been hampered by carbon monoxide fumes from machinery being used in the tunnel as part of the operation.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Reports said an abnormal noise was heard and bits of material started falling off on one side of the two-tube tunnel. An evacuation was ordered as water rushed in.

The construction project appeared to have safety problems for some time. In March, two workers died in another part of the tunnel.

Zhuhai is a relatively wealthy coastal city at the mouth of the Pearl River delta, which is now being heavily developed for manufacturing and high-tech industries.

Read more:

Chinese workers trapped in flooded highway tunnel for second day

Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China

China rescuers work to free 21 workers trapped in flooded coal mine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs 60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh
US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran
Danish cartoonist behind controversial Prophet Mohammed drawing dies Danish cartoonist behind controversial Prophet Mohammed drawing dies
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More