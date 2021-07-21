Biden invites Ukraine president to DC after US-Germany deal on Russian pipeline

US President Joe Biden Wednesday invited his Ukrainian counterpart to visit the White House, hours before Washington’s deal with Germany on a Russian pipeline was to be made public.

“President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House on August 30, 2021. The visit will affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea, our close cooperation on energy security,” a statement from the White House read.

Ukraine has been counting on the US and NATO for support as the Kremlin continues to encroach on its sovereignty and threaten military action.

The latest fear of Ukraine has been the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would allow Russia to send natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea and bypass Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the undersecretary of State for Political Affairs said the US had struck a deal with Germany. “Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive actions against Ukraine, Germany will take actions at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities in the energy sector” Victoria Nuland said during a Senate hearing.

She said the details of the agreement would be made public later in the day.

The Biden administration has come under criticism from Republicans and Democrats for allowing the pipeline to be completed and waiving sanctions on the construction company and its leaders.

