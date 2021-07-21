.
.
.
.
Language

US condemns Erdogan-backed plans to reopen Cypriot Varosha ghost town

Varosha, an area fenced off by the Turkish military since the 1974 division of Cyprus, is seen from a beach in Famagusta, Cyprus, August 5, 2019. Picture taken August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Varosha, an area fenced off by the Turkish military since the 1974 division of Cyprus, is seen from a beach in Famagusta, Cyprus, August 5, 2019. Picture taken August 5, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

US condemns Erdogan-backed plans to reopen Cypriot Varosha ghost town

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States condemned on Wednesday Turkish Cypriot authorities’ announcement on the partial reopening the ghost town of Varosha for potential resettlement, in a plan backed by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We condemn the decision to have Turkish Cypriots take control over parts of Varosha, which is inconsistent with UN resolutions, unacceptable, and incompatible with past commitments to resume settlement talks. We urge a reversal of this decision and steps taken since Oct. 2020,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Turkish Cypriot authorities had announced on Tuesday that they would reopen the abandoned town for potential resettlement. The ghost town has been deserted since a 1974 war split the island between Greece and Turkey.

Authorities said that a part of Varosha would be converted to civilian use with a mechanism in place for people to potentially reclaim their properties.

“A new era will begin in Maras which will benefit everyone,” Erdogan said, using the Turkish name for Varosha, during a visit to the town on Tuesday.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades also condemned the move and said Erdogan’s actions were “illegal and unacceptable.”

“I want to send the strongest message to Mr Erdogan and his local proxies that the unacceptable actions and demands of Turkey will not be accepted,” Anastasiades said.

Read more:

EU comments on Cyprus null and void, says Turkey

Cyprus peace talks can resume only on two-state basis, says Erdogan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record
Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit
Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling
Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars  Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars 
Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon
US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More