.
.
.
.
Language

EU comments on Cyprus null and void, says Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar attend a military parade in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a breakaway state recognized only by Turkey, July 20, 2021. (AFP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar attend a military parade in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a breakaway state recognized only by Turkey, July 20, 2021. (AFP)

EU comments on Cyprus null and void, says Turkey

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Turkey on Tuesday dismissed statements from the EU’s foreign policy chief on Cyprus as “null and void” and said Brussels had no role to play in settling the decades-old dispute.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that criticism of Turkey from the EU’s Josep Borrell showed he was “acting as spokesperson or advocate for the Greek Cypriot administration and Greece who abuse their right to veto within the EU.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier in the day, Borrell slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements on reopening the Cypriot ghost town of Varosha made during a controversial visit to the divided Mediterranean island and warned against “unilateral actions in breach of international law and renewed provocations.”

Erdogan vowed that “life will restart in Varosha” as he took an uncompromising stance during a visit to mark 47 years since the invasion that split Cyprus.

The Turkish foreign ministry said Borrell’s statement was “another proof of how much the EU is disconnected from the realities on the Cyprus issue,” adding with this approach the bloc cannot play any positive role in solving the problem.

The ministry also said Ankara extended “full support” for Turkish Cypriot authorities’ decision on the issue of Varosha.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record
Erdogan calls for US funding to back Turkey’s Kabul airport mission Erdogan calls for US funding to back Turkey’s Kabul airport mission
Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims worldwide a blessed Eid al-Adha Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims worldwide a blessed Eid al-Adha
Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars  Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars 
US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More