.
.
.
.
Language

France says it stands with Cyprus after Turkish move to reopen Varosha

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris, France May 27, 2020 as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris, France May 27, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

France says it stands with Cyprus after Turkish move to reopen Varosha

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris  

Published: Updated:

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed support for Cyprus on Wednesday, after a move by Turkish Cypriot authorities to partially reopen an abandoned town for potential resettlement, which had drawn a strong rebuke from rival Greek Cypriots.

Le Drian said he discussed the matter on July 20 with his Cypriot counterpart and would be raising the topic at the United Nations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The town in question, Varosha, has been deserted since a 1974 war split the island. Greek Cypriots fear Turkey intends to appropriate it.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades described the move as “illegal and unacceptable.”

Read more:

US condemns Erdogan-backed plans to reopen Cypriot Varosha ghost town

EU comments on Cyprus null and void, says Turkey

Cyprus peace talks can resume only on two-state basis, says Erdogan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record
Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit
Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling
Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon
US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia
Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars  Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars 
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More