A weapon collector holds a 7.65 caliber gun in his house in Bordeaux, France, March 19, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Gunman opens fire at Italian disco, injures 10

AFP, Rome

Ten people suffered minor injuries at a beachfront disco in southern Italy early Wednesday after a patron began shooting, Italian news media reported.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, who opened fire during a brawl that broke out at about 2 am at a popular club near Taranto, the reports said.

Some 300 college students were in the club at the time of the shooting.

The injured were hit in the legs or hurt in the ensuing melee, according to local media. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

