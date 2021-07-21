.
.
.
.
Language

How safe is the US president’s ‘nuclear football’? Pentagon watchdog to find out

A military aide, carrying the football containing launch codes for nuclear weapons, accompanies former US President Donald Trump onto Marine One, Feb. 3, 2017. (Reuters)
A military aide, carrying the "football" containing launch codes for nuclear weapons, accompanies former US President Donald Trump onto Marine One, Feb. 3, 2017. (Reuters)

How safe is the US president’s ‘nuclear football’? Pentagon watchdog to find out

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Pentagon’s watchdog said on Tuesday it would evaluate the safety protocols surrounding the president’s “nuclear football” - containing codes needed for a strike - after one such briefcase nearly came within range of rioters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a brief notice, the Inspector General’s office said it would evaluate the extent to which Pentagon officials could detect and respond if the Presidential Emergency Satchel were “lost, stolen or compromised.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We may revise the objective as the evaluation proceeds,” it said.

One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said concerns surrounding the Jan. 6 siege helped trigger the evaluation. On that date, Vice President Mike Pence was at the US Capitol, accompanied by a military aide carrying a backup nuclear football when the building was stormed by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The satchel holds the codes the president would use to authenticate an order to launch nuclear missiles should he or she not be at the White House.

Security footage made public during Trump’s subsequent impeachment trial showed Pence and the military aide - who had the satchel - being ushered to safety as protesters got closer to their location.

“At no point was it ever compromised,” said a source familiar with the situation.

Even if rioters had taken possession of the satchel, any nuclear strike order would still have needed to be confirmed and processed by the military.

But Jan. 6 was just one of several times during Trump’s presidency that the security of the nuclear football came into question.

In November 2017, when Trump was in Beijing having lunch with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a Chinese security official got into a tussle in another room with the US military aide carrying the briefcase.

Then-White House chief of staff John Kelly, a tall, imposing retired general, intervened, and got into a physical altercation with the Chinese official to ensure the nuclear football did not get away from the military aide, a former senior Trump administration official said.

When a senior US official spoke to Chinese officials about the incident at the scene, the Chinese wanted to extend an apology to Kelly over the episode. But Kelly refused to accept the apology, the official said.

“Tell them they can come apologize to me in Washington,” Kelly said, according to the official.

On Jan. 20 of this year, Trump insisted on leaving Washington before the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden, meaning a live football would have to go with him to be on hand until Biden was sworn in.

Trump was accompanied by a military aide carrying a nuclear football to Palm Beach, Florida, and kept it near him until Trump was no longer president, a source familiar with the situation said.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record
Erdogan calls for US funding to back Turkey’s Kabul airport mission Erdogan calls for US funding to back Turkey’s Kabul airport mission
US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran
Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit
Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars  Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars 
US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More