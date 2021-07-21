.
.
.
.
Language

No more survivors likely to be found in German flood zone: Relief official

Members of the Bundeswehr forces recover cars on a flooded road following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Members of the Bundeswehr forces recover cars on a flooded road following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

No more survivors likely to be found in German flood zone: Relief official

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

Rescue crews are unlikely to find any more survivors among the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, a senior Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) official said on Wednesday.

At least 170 people died in last week’s flooding, Germany’s worst natural disaster in more than half a century, and thousands went missing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are still looking for missing persons as we clear roads and pump water out of basements,” THW deputy chief Sabine Lackner told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

Any further victims that are found now are likely to be dead, she said.

For immediate relief, the federal government was expected on Wednesday to announce plans to provide 200 million euros ($235.5 million) in emergency aid, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

That will come on top of 200 million euros to be provided from Germany’s 16 federal states to repair buildings and damaged local infrastructure and to help people in crisis situations.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Deutschlandfunk radio the aid would include funds to help businesses such as restaurants or hair salons make up for lost revenue.

Read more:

Europe flooding death toll rises to over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

Death toll from Europe floods mounts to over 150 as water recedes

Death toll from heavy floods in Germany rises to 81: Authorities

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record
Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit
Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling Greek police prepare criminal case against 10 foreigners on migrant smuggling
Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon Biden slams Iran’s support for Hezbollah; US extends national emergency for Lebanon
US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia
Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars  Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars 
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More