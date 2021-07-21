.
.
.
.
Language

US lawmakers want Congress to have more say over war, weapons deals

A US soldier with the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) patrols in Farah province of Afghanistan. (File Photo: AP)
A US soldier with the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) patrols in Farah province of Afghanistan. (File Photo: AP)
US foreign policy

US lawmakers want Congress to have more say over war, weapons deals

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Three US senators who have campaigned to clamp down on foreign weapons sales and pare back military action unveiled their broadest effort yet on Tuesday to claw back congressional powers over war from the White House.

The Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But that authority has shifted toward the White House in recent years, due partly to the passage of war authorizations that do not expire and presidential pursuits of huge arms sales - seen by policymakers as a source of US jobs and a way to improve international ties.

The “National Security Powers Act” is only the latest effort by lawmakers to control weapons sales and push both Republican and Democratic presidents to consult Congress before getting involved in foreign conflicts.

“This shift in national security power to the president has resulted in endless wars, reckless levels of arms sales and national emergencies that seem to have no termination,” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told a news conference.

Murphy introduced the legislation with Republican Senator Mike Lee and Independent Bernie Sanders.

The measure has three parts - one to increase Congress’ control over the authorization of military actions and limit their length, another to give Congress influence over the sales of lethal weapons and a third requiring Congress to approve within 30 days presidential declarations of “national emergencies,” which can be used to justify weapons sales or military strikes.

There are currently 30 national emergency declarations in effect in the United States. In 2019, then-President Donald Trump angered lawmakers, including some of his fellow Republicans, by declaring one at the border with Mexico in order to gain funding to build a wall at the frontier.

The new act’s path forward was not immediately clear. It would need to pass both the Senate and House of Representatives and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.

The senators acknowledged that Biden, like other presidents, was unlikely willing to cede national security powers. But they said there was a growing coalition backing many of their ideas given instability in much of the world.

“You are just one day away from the United States falling into war by accident,” Lee said.

Lawmakers from both parties are separately working to repeal earlier congressional Authorizations for the Use of Military Force, or AUMFs, enacted decades ago for conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan but still used to justify military strikes.

Congress passed legislation the senators sponsored in 2019 to end US military support for Saudi Arabia’s involvement in Yemen’s civil war, but it did not survive Trump’s veto.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record Messi’s Instagram post becomes most liked sports photo, overtaking Ronaldo’s record
Erdogan calls for US funding to back Turkey’s Kabul airport mission Erdogan calls for US funding to back Turkey’s Kabul airport mission
US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran
Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit
Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars  Security forces open fire during Iran water protests to ‘protect’ protesters: Fars 
US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia US launches air strike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More