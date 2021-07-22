.
.
.
.
Language

Former UN rights boss to head probe into Israel, Hamas alleged crimes

Mahmoud Al-Masri, 14, stands for a portrait in his bedroom that was damaged when an airstrike destroyed the neighboring building prior to a cease-fire that halted an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip. (AP)
Mahmoud Al-Masri, 14, stands for a portrait in his bedroom that was damaged when an airstrike destroyed the neighboring building prior to a cease-fire that halted an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip. (AP)

Former UN rights boss to head probe into Israel, Hamas alleged crimes

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Former United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay will head an international commission of inquiry into alleged crimes committed during the latest conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, the UN’s Human Rights Council said in a statement on Thursday.

The council agreed in late May to launch the investigation with a broad mandate to probe all alleged violations, not just in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during hostilities that were halted by a May 21 ceasefire.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel were killed in the fierce fighting, which saw Gaza militants fire rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel carry out air strikes across the coastal enclave.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the council at the time that deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.

Israel rejected the resolution adopted by the Geneva forum at an emergency special session and said it would not cooperate.

Pillay, a former South African judge who served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008-2014, will lead the three-person panel also composed of Indian expert Miloon Kothari and Australian expert Chris Sidoti, said the statement issued by the Human Rights Council.

The investigators, who have been tasked with trying to identify those responsible for violations with a view to ensure they are held accountable, are due to present their first report in June 2022.

Read more:

US to impose sanctions on Cuban officials over crackdown on protests

EU lists rare nerve disorder as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1 Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1
Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway
More sanctions on Turkey if they purchase new arms from Russia: Senior US diplomat More sanctions on Turkey if they purchase new arms from Russia: Senior US diplomat
Iran opens new oil export terminal bypassing Strait Iran opens new oil export terminal bypassing Strait
Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia amid COVID-19
Syria confronts Israeli air strikes over Homs: SANA Syria confronts Israeli air strikes over Homs: SANA
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More