.
.
.
.
Language

Germany ready to sanction Russia if energy is used as weapon, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, on July 22, 2021. (REuters)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, on July 22, 2021. (REuters)

Germany ready to sanction Russia if energy is used as weapon, says Merkel

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

A compromise agreed with the United States over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline bringing Russian gas to Germany is a positive move even if it does not settle all the differences, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Merkel said she had secured Russian assurances that it would not use the pipeline -- fiercely opposed by Ukraine and some other eastern European countries -- as a weapon but added that Berlin was ready to react if it did so.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“After all, we are not without any tools to do something,” she said, adding she hoped sanctions against Moscow would not be needed.

Read more: US waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Biden seeks to mend Europe ties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1 Saudi Arabia to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places from Aug 1
Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway
More sanctions on Turkey if they purchase new arms from Russia: Senior US diplomat More sanctions on Turkey if they purchase new arms from Russia: Senior US diplomat
Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia amid COVID-19
Saudi Arabia denies claims that it used spyware to track communications: SPA Saudi Arabia denies claims that it used spyware to track communications: SPA
Water crisis protests persist in Iran, with chants in Tehran: Reports Water crisis protests persist in Iran, with chants in Tehran: Reports
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More