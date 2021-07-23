.
Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo

Flag bearers Yakov Toumarkin of Israel and Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko of Israel lead their contingent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, on July 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Flag bearers Yakov Toumarkin of Israel and Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko of Israel lead their contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, on July 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo

Reuters, Tokyo

Israeli Olympic team members killed by Palestinian gunmen at the 1972 Munich Olympics were remembered during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday with a moment of silence, the first time in 49 years this has happened.

The families of the 11 victims had long asked the International Olympic Committee to hold a minute’s silence at a Games opening ceremony, but had until Friday been turned down.

“We, the Olympic community, also remember all the Olympians and members of our community who have so sadly left us, in particular we remember those who lost their lives during the Olympic Games,” said an announcer during the opening ceremony.

“One group still holds a strong place in all our memories and stand for all those we have lost at the games -- the members of the Israeli delegation at the Olympic Games Munich 1972,” the announcer added as the stadium darkened and a soft blue light illuminated parts of the arena.

On September 5, 1972, members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage at the poorly secured athletes’ village by Palestinian gunmen from the Black September group.

Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.

“The Tokyo Olympics have just opened, but they are already a historic Olympics -- after 49 years, on the main stage, at the opening ceremony, the 11 heroes, the victims of the Munich Olympics, were mentioned,” said Hili Tropper, Israel’s minister of culture and sport. “Better late than never.”

He thanked IOC president Thomas Bach for doing “historic justice” to the matter.

The inclusion of a moment of silence was also welcomed by the March of the Living, an international Holocaust memorial organization that campaigns against anti-semitism.

Relatives of those killed had sought for them to be remembered at opening ceremonies but the IOC had previously ignored those requests.

Instead of a ceremonies commemoration, the IOC in 2016 inaugurated the Place of Mourning in a leafy part of the Olympic village at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics to remember those who had died during the Olympic Games, with two of the Israeli victims’ widows present.

The Place of Mourning featured two stones from ancient Olympia encased in glass and had been described as “closure” at the time by Ankie Spitzer, widow of her Israeli fencing coach husband Andre.

