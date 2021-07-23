Senior US diplomat to lead arms control talks with Russia next week

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US delegation at nuclear arms control talks with Russia in Geneva on July 28, the State Department said on Friday.

During the first top-level meeting last month between the two nuclear powers since President Joe Biden took office, he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to restart the talks known as the US Russia Strategic Stability dialog, aimed at reducing the risk of nuclear war.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sherman will travel to Geneva for the first meeting of the resumed talks on Wednesday on the back of meetings in China on Sunday and Monday and after a stop in Oman.

She will be joined by Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins, whose nomination for that role was finally confirmed by the US Senate this week.

“This meeting follows up on a commitment made between President Biden and Russian President Putin to have a deliberate and robust dialog between our two nations that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures,” the State Department said in a statement.

Read more:

Biden invites Ukraine president to DC after US-Germany deal on Russian pipeline

Germany ready to sanction Russia if energy is used as weapon, says Merkel

Russia’s Lukoil may reduce its stake at Iraqi West Qurna-2 oil field, says CEO