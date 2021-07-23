.
Tajikistan ready to take in up to 100,000 Afghan refugees: Government official

Tajik service members line up during a parade following a nationwide military exercise, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on July 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Tajikistan is preparing to take in up to 100,000 refugees from neighboring Afghanistan where fighting has escalated as United States-led troops withdraw, a senior Tajik official said on Friday.

Taliban insurgents are gaining control of more and more territory in Afghanistan, which the Pentagon estimates now extends to over half of Afghanistan’s district centers.

Imomali Ibrohimzoda, deputy head of Tajikistan’s emergencies committee, told a briefing on Friday the former Soviet republic was already building two large warehouses to store supplies for refugees in the Khatlon and Gorno-Badakhshan provinces adjacent to the border.

A few hundred Afghan civilians fled to Tajikistan this month but the Dushanbe government says they have already returned to Afghanistan.

