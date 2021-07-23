.
UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus: Statement

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (C) speaks at a UN Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York on February 26, 2020.
The UN Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York. (File photo)

AFP, United Nations, United States

Published: Updated:

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’scall for two states in Cyprus and a move to reopen a resort emptied of Greek Cypriots, calling for a “just” settlement with a united country under a “bizonal” federation, diplomats said.

“The Security Council condemns the announcement in Cyprus by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders,” said the statement, obtained by AFP and which diplomats said was agreed upon.

The Council was to formally adopt it later in the day, diplomats said.

“The Security Council expresses its deep regret regarding these unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements.”

