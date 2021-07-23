UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus: Statement

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’scall for two states in Cyprus and a move to reopen a resort emptied of Greek Cypriots, calling for a “just” settlement with a united country under a “bizonal” federation, diplomats said.

“The Security Council condemns the announcement in Cyprus by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders,” said the statement, obtained by AFP and which diplomats said was agreed upon.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Council was to formally adopt it later in the day, diplomats said.

“The Security Council expresses its deep regret regarding these unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements.”

Read more: Cyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Varosha plans, Turkey defiant