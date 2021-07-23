.
.
.
.
Language

US seeks progress in stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 3rd Plenary Meeting of 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released June 18, 2021 by the country’s Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA via Reuters)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 3rd Plenary Meeting of 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released June 18, 2021 by the country’s Korean Central News Agency. (File photo: Reuters)

US seeks progress in stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Seoul

Published: Updated:

The United States is seeking a “reliable, predictable and constructive” way to secure progress in stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday.

Sherman made the remarks following a meeting with South Korean vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun in Seoul on the second leg of her Asian tour.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two sides discussed how to reopen negotiations after North Korea brushed off the Biden administration’s proposals for talks, casting a cloud over prospects for dismantling its nuclear and missile programs.

“We are looking forward to a reliable, predictable, constructive way forward with the DPRK,” Sherman told reporters, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“We all feel for the people of the DPRK who are indeed facing all of the most difficult circumstances given the pandemic and what it means as well for their food security.”

While North Korea has not reported any coronavirus cases, leader Kim Jong Un said the food situation was “tense,” citing the pandemic that led to North Korea closing its border with China, disrupting trade, and a typhoon last year that damaged crops.

US Deputy Scretary of State Wendy Sherman says the United States is seeking a “reliable, predictable and constructive” way to secure progress in stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea. (File photo: Reuters)
US Deputy Scretary of State Wendy Sherman says the United States is seeking a “reliable, predictable and constructive” way to secure progress in stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea. (File photo: Reuters)

Sherman, who has considerable experience in dealing with North Korea, said the United States had offered to “sit and dialogue,” reiterating hopes she expressed on Thursday for an early response.

Sherman said despite “complicated” relations with China, she was looking forward to discussing the North Korea issue when she goes to Beijing on Sunday.

“It has aspects that are competitive. It has aspects where it is challenging and aspects where we can cooperate,” she said, referring to Sino-US ties.

“Thinking together about bringing the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is certainly an area for cooperation.”

Sherman also called for more cooperation between South Korea and the United States on tackling the coronavirus and climate change and building “secure and resilient” supply chains for semiconductors and 5G telecom networks.

Choi US leadership, South Korea’s capabilities and Japan's financial resources should be combined to issues such as the pandemic and climate change.

Sherman met President Moon Jae-in and other top officials after arriving in Seoul from Tokyo late on Wednesday, and is scheduled to leave for Mongolia on Friday before visiting China.

Read more:

Protests in Iran’s Khuzestan continue, spread to neighboring Lorestan

UK’s COVID-19 ‘pingdemic’ plans could cover 10,000 workers: Minister

Leaders of N.Korea, China vow greater cooperation ‘in face of foreign hostility’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway
Iran opens new oil export terminal bypassing Strait Iran opens new oil export terminal bypassing Strait
UN hits out at Lebanon’s ‘leaders’ during hearing on Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire UN hits out at Lebanon’s ‘leaders’ during hearing on Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire
Taliban say they control 90 percent of Afghanistan’s borders following offensives Taliban say they control 90 percent of Afghanistan’s borders following offensives
US launched several airstrikes in support of Afghan forces against Taliban US launched several airstrikes in support of Afghan forces against Taliban
UAE refutes Human Rights Watch allegations concerning Emirati activist UAE refutes Human Rights Watch allegations concerning Emirati activist
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More