US set to formalize readjustment of troop role in Iraq

US marines walk through the remake of the palace of King Nebuchadnezzar in the ancient town of Babylon, in this April 20, 2003 file photo. A British Museum report published at the weekend said U.S. troops had caused substantial damage to the ancient city by setting up a military base amid the ruins in April 2003 after invading Iraq and toppling President Saddam Hussein. Polish Defence Minister Jerzy Szmajdzinski said on Monday that contrary to a report by the British Museum, the presence of foreign troops in Babylon had saved the famous archaeological site for civilisation. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen JFL/THI
US set to formalize readjustment of troop role in Iraq

Reuters

The US and Iraq are expected to formalize the end of Washington’s combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year and continue the transition toward training and advising Iraqi forces, US officials said on Thursday.

There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq focusing on countering the remnants of Islamic State. The move is not expected to have a major impact since the US has already moved toward focusing on training Iraqi forces.

But the announcement, set to come after President Joe Biden meets his Iraqi counterpart in Washington next week, will be at a politically delicate time for the Iraq government and could be seen as a victory domestically in Baghdad.

“The key point that you’re going to hear conveyed and I think is just incredibly important, is that the Biden administration wants to stay in Iraq because the Iraqi government has invited us and requested that we continue to do so,” a senior defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

“The mission doesn’t change ... how we support the Iraqi security forces in the defeat ISIS mission is what we’re talking about,” the official added.

The official said there would be a focus on logistics, maintenance of equipment and helping Iraqi forces further develop their intelligence and surveillance capabilities.

At home, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi faces increasing pressure from Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups who perceive him as siding with the US.

Read more:

Russia’s Lukoil may reduce its stake at Iraqi West Qurna-2 oil field, says CEO

