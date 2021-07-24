.
.
.
.
Language

At least 76 dead as heavy monsoon rains hit India: Government

People walk through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India. India's monsoon season runs from June to September. (AP)
People walk through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India. India's monsoon season runs from June to September. (File photo: AP)

At least 76 dead as heavy monsoon rains hit India: Government

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

At least 76 people have died in multiple monsoon-related accidents, Indian officials said Saturday, as heavy rains lashed the western state of Maharashtra, triggering landslides, flooding and a building collapse.

“Torrential rainfall in various parts of the state often coinciding with high tides and also discharge from dams led to various regions... getting inundated thereby resulting in floods across multiple districts,” the Maharashtra government said in a press release.

The downpour since Thursday caused a building to collapse in Mumbai and sparked several landslides, burying dozens of homes and leaving 59 people missing, the government said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Protests in Iran’s Khuzestan continue, spread to neighboring Lorestan Protests in Iran’s Khuzestan continue, spread to neighboring Lorestan
UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus
US mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil US mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil
Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo
Nigeria receives six warplanes from US to fight increasing insurgency Nigeria receives six warplanes from US to fight increasing insurgency
Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More