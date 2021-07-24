.
.
.
.
Language

Russian, Tajik defense ministers discuss response to Afghan conflict risks: TASS

Aerial view of the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, taken January 28, 2002. (AFP)
Aerial view of the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, taken January 28, 2002. (AFP)

Russian, Tajik defense ministers discuss response to Afghan conflict risks: TASS

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Tajik counterpart Sherali Mirzo on Saturday discussed joint measures to counter threats from the Taliban in the Tajik-Afghan border area, the TASS news agency reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia on Friday pledged to help its ally Tajikistan to build a new outpost on the border, amid a worsening conflict in Afghanistan as US-led troops withdraw after a 20-year intervention. The two countries will also hold major drills next month.

“The parties discussed the situation in the Tajik-Afghan border area and joint measures to neutralize threats related to the escalating situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” TASS quoted the Russian ministry as saying following the phone conversation.

Russia operates a military base in Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic, whose government has expressed concern about the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

Hundreds of Afghan servicemen crossed the border into Tajikistan earlier this month in retreat from an offensive by Taliban insurgents who, taking advantage of the foreign troop pullout, have seized a series of districts and border posts.

Tajikistan later sent back the Afghan servicemen as the Kabul government arranged special flights to return them.

Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, another Central Asian republic bordering Afghanistan, will hold joint military drills close to the Tajik-Afghan border next month. Moscow has already started delivering new hardware to its Tajik base to reinforce it.

Read more:

Afghan Taliban capture key border crossing with Iran: Spokesman

Hundreds of Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban gains in north

At least seven Afghan pilots die in targeted killings by Taliban as US withdraws

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
China builds ties with Syria helping Assad withstand US financial warfare China builds ties with Syria helping Assad withstand US financial warfare
US mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil US mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil
UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus
US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran
Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN
Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More