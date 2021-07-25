.
.
.
.
Language

Death toll from India monsoon climbs to 124: Officials

This handout photo taken on July 25, 2021 and released by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), shows NDRF personnel recovering the body of a victim at the site of a landslide after heavy monsoon rains at Posare Khurd village in Khed district of Maharashtra. (AFP)
This handout photo taken on July 25, 2021 and released by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), shows NDRF personnel recovering the body of a victim at the site of a landslide after heavy monsoon rains at Posare Khurd village in Khed district of Maharashtra. (AFP)

Death toll from India monsoon climbs to 124: Officials

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Mumbai 

Published: Updated:

The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India climbed to 124 Sunday, officials said, with rescuers searching for dozens more missing.

The country’s western coast has been inundated by torrential rains since Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department warning of further downpours over the next few days.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In Maharasthra state, 114 people have been killed, including more than 40 in a large landslide that hit the hillside village of Taliye, south of Mumbai, on Thursday.

Villager Jayram Mahaske, whose relatives remained trapped, told AFP that “many people were washed away as they were trying to run away” when the landslide hit.

This handout picture taken on July 23, 2021 and released by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows debris of houses in Taliye village after a landslide in Mahad of Raigad district of Maharashtra. (AFP)
This handout picture taken on July 23, 2021 and released by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows debris of houses in Taliye village after a landslide in Mahad of Raigad district of Maharashtra. (AFP)

It flattened dozens of homes in a matter of minutes, leaving just two concrete structures standing and cutting off power supply, local residents told AFP.

Rescuers were scouring the mud and debris for 99 others still missing.

“My entire team is engaged in rescue operations now,” National Disaster Response Force Inspector Rajesh Yawale, who was coordinating rescue operations in the village, told AFP Saturday.

He said many bodies were washed away, with some found stuck among trees downstream.

A dozen others were killed in two separate landslides, also south of Mumbai.

In this handout photo taken on July 23, 2021, by the Indian Navy shows areas inundated with flood water after heavy monsoon rains in Raigad district of Maharashtra. (AFP)
In this handout photo taken on July 23, 2021, by the Indian Navy shows areas inundated with flood water after heavy monsoon rains in Raigad district of Maharashtra. (AFP)

In parts of Chiplun, water levels rose to nearly 20 feet (six metres) on Thursday after 24 hours of uninterrupted rain submerged roads and homes.

Eight patients at a local Covid-19 hospital also reportedly died after power supply to ventilators was cut off by the floods.

In neighbouring Goa, a woman drowned, the state government told the Press Trust of India, in what Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said were the “worst floods since 1982”.

In the coastal plains spanning Maharashtra and Goa, floodwater levels remained elevated after rivers burst their banks.

Terrified residents climbed onto rooftops and upper floors to escape swelling waters.

Further south in Karnataka state, the death toll rose from three to nine overnight, with four others missing, officials said.

Power supply was disrupted in the 11 affected districts and officials added that there were crop losses across vast swathes of land.

Flooding and landslides are common during India’s treacherous monsoon season, which also often sees poorly constructed buildings buckle after days of non-stop rain.

Four people died before dawn on Friday when a building collapsed in a Mumbai slum, authorities said.

The incident came less than a week after at least 34 people lost their lives when several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide in the city.

Read more:

At least 25 die in Mumbai landslide induced by heavy rains

Landslides in western India kill five, while floods trap more

Chinese, Indian workers among 11 killed in Nepal floods, 25 missing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Tokyo Olympics: IRGC member wins Iran’s first gold, dedicates medal to Khamenei Tokyo Olympics: IRGC member wins Iran’s first gold, dedicates medal to Khamenei
US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran
China builds ties with Syria helping Assad withstand US financial warfare China builds ties with Syria helping Assad withstand US financial warfare
Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli
South Sudan appoints female as speaker of parliament South Sudan appoints female as speaker of parliament
Iran says four IRGC members killed in clash with ‘bandits’ Iran says four IRGC members killed in clash with ‘bandits’
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More