Israel to reduce emissions by 85 pct by 2050 in renewed push to limit global warming

Fossil fuels still account for 80 percent of world energy use, threatening efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are blamed for global warming. (Reuters)
Reuters, Jerusalem 

Israel said on Sunday that by mid-century it would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 2015 levels, as part of an international push to limit global warming.

The government approved the 2050 target and set an interim target of 2030 to reduce emissions by 27 percent from levels in 2015, the year when global climate accords were agreed in Paris.

The Paris deal aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably by 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared with pre-industrial levels.

“We set significant goals, we met our international commitment on time, and most importantly, we mobilized the entire government,” Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said national targets included a 96 percent reduction in carbon emissions from transport, an 85 percent reduction from the electricity sector and a 92 percent reduction in the municipal waste sector.

