Mudslide partially collapses mine in Pakistan, killing four

A stock image depicting a coal mine. (Pixabay)

The Associated Press

A mudslide at a mine in southwest Pakistan killed four coal miners and injured two others on Saturday following heavy monsoon rains, officials said.

Local government administrator Amir Khan said that by the time rescuers reached the area hit by the torrent, the 200-foot-deep mine had partially collapsed.

He said the mine, located in the Sharag area of the Harnai district, was ordered closed following the incident.

Such accidents are common in Pakistan’s coal mines, where safety standards are not widely respected.

