.
.
.
.
Language

Putin says Russian navy can detect enemies, launch ‘unpreventable strike’ if needed

The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva and frigate Admiral Grigorovich are seen ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 23, 2021. (Reuters)
The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva and frigate Admiral Grigorovich are seen ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Putin says Russian navy can detect enemies, launch ‘unpreventable strike’ if needed

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

The Russian navy can detect any enemy and launch an “unpreventable strike” if needed, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, weeks after a UK warship angered Moscow by passing the Crimea peninsula.

“We are capable of detecting any underwater, above-water, airborne enemy and, if required, carry out an unpreventable strike against it,” Putin said speaking at a navy day parade in St Petersburg.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Putin’s words follow an incident in the Black Sea in June when Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Crimea waters.

Britain rejected Russia’s account of the incident, saying it believed any shots fired were a pre-announced Russian “gunnery exercise”, and that no bombs had been dropped.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but Britain and most of the world recognize the Black Sea peninsula as part of Ukraine, not Russia.

Putin said last month Russia could have sunk the British warship HMS Defender, that it accused of illegally entering its territorial waters, without starting World War Three and said the United States played a role in the “provocation”.

Read more:

Russia says Taliban ready for ‘compromise’ even as they advance on battlefield

Russia dispatches 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Cuba after anti-govt protests

Taliban say they control 90 percent of Afghanistan’s borders following offensives

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Tokyo Olympics: IRGC member wins Iran’s first gold, dedicates medal to Khamenei Tokyo Olympics: IRGC member wins Iran’s first gold, dedicates medal to Khamenei
US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran
Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli
South Sudan appoints female as speaker of parliament South Sudan appoints female as speaker of parliament
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept four Houthi militia drones Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept four Houthi militia drones
Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More