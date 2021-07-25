Singer R Kelly accused of sexually abusing underage boy he met at McDonald’s

R&B star R Kelly has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy he met at McDonald’s in 2006, the latest in a slew of abuse claims, the BBC reports.

Prosecutors are asking for evidence of the alleged abuse and other crimes that have been alleged without charges being brought to be heard at Kelly’s New York trial in August.

He faces charges including child sexual exploitation, making indecent images of minors, racketeering, and obstruction of justice.

Kelly denies ever abusing anyone, and his lawyers have not responded to the latest allegations.

The charges he faces involve six women and girls who have not been publicly identified.

Prosecutors now want jurors to hear evidence about more than a dozen people they allege Kelly abused or threatened.

The singer is said to have met the 17-year-old boy, an aspiring musician, at a Chicago McDonald’s, allegedly offering to help with his music career before inviting him to his studio and having sexual contact with him.

Prosecutors claim Kelly forced the boy to have sexual relations with other women while being filmed.

Judges have yet to rule on whether the evidence will be heard.

Kelly has been in prison for almost two years, awaiting a trial that begins August 9.

Allegations about the singer’s misconduct stretch back to the 90s – the height of his fame.

The Chicago musician was himself sexually abused by a female family member when he was eight years old, as described in his autobiography.

In 1994 Kelly married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah, who later was discovered to have lied about her age on the marriage certificate.

He wrote and produced her debut album, naming it, “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.”

The marriage was annulled less than a year after their secret wedding ceremony.

Tiffany Hawkins sued Kelly for “personal injuries and emotional distress” suffered during a three-year relationship with the star when she was 15 and he was 24 in 1991.

She settled for $250,000. The singer’s spokesperson denied any knowledge of the accusations.

He was sued by two other women who alleged that he engaged in sexual relationships with them while they were underage. Both settled out of court.

Kelly was charged in 2002 with producing pornography involving a minor, but charges were later dropped after a jury decided they could not prove the person in the video tapes was underage.

In 2017, alleged victims spoke publicly to Buzzfeed News about how Kelly supposedly ran a “sex cult” in which he trapped young women under the pretense of helping them with their music careers.

He allegedly confiscated their mobile phones, cutting them off from friends and family, before sexually abusing them.

Kelly and his lawyers again denied all accusations.

In 2019 he was charged with sex trafficking for allegedly transporting women across state lines for illegal sexual purposes including the production of pornography.

He was denied bail as he was deemed to be a flight risk.

