.
.
.
.
Language

Volunteer collapses from heat at Tokyo Olympics

Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Nikolaos Mavrommatis (GRE) shoots during the men's skeet qualifying round at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Asaka Shooting Range. (Reuters)
\Nikolaos Mavrommatis (GRE) shoots during the men's skeet qualifying round at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Asaka Shooting Range on 25 July 2021. (Reuters)

Volunteer collapses from heat at Tokyo Olympics

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A volunteer has collapsed during the medal ceremony at Asaka Shooting Range at the Tokyo Olympics.

The woman went down shortly after the Star Spangled Banner played for 10-meter air rifle gold medalist William Shaner. He and the other medalists were posing for pictures.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Olympic music kept playing as staff and medical personnel raced to the woman’s side. One volunteer waved papers to cool her off and she was placed on a stretcher after a few minutes.

Paramedics arrived at the venue’s medical center with a stretcher, but left after a few minutes as workers inside turned the woman on her side and talked to her.

Intense heat and humidity have taken a toll already during the Tokyo Olympics, particularly at outside venues. The Asaka Shooting Range is air conditioned, but still muggy inside.

Read more:

Intense heat, humidity at Tokyo Olympics may force games to be rescheduled

Tunisia’s 18-year-old Hafnaoui wins gold at Tokyo Olympics’ 400m freestyle swim

Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Tokyo Olympics: IRGC member wins Iran’s first gold, dedicates medal to Khamenei Tokyo Olympics: IRGC member wins Iran’s first gold, dedicates medal to Khamenei
US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran
Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli
South Sudan appoints female as speaker of parliament South Sudan appoints female as speaker of parliament
Iran says four IRGC members killed in clash with ‘bandits’ Iran says four IRGC members killed in clash with ‘bandits’
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept four Houthi militia drones Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept four Houthi militia drones
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More