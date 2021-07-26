.
.
.
.
Language

Korean broadcaster apologizes for showing image of pizza next to Italian Olympic team

A woman wearing a protective face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, rides her bicycle past The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan, March 3, 2020. (Reuters)
A woman wearing a protective face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, rides her bicycle past The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan, March 3, 2020. (Reuters)

Korean broadcaster apologizes for showing image of pizza next to Italian Olympic team

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A South Korean broadcaster has apologized for offensive Olympic coverage that aired an image of a pizza next to the Italian team and made prejudicial remarks about other countries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Syria was described as “a country with rich underground resources and 10 years of civil war,” while an image of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster was superimposed next to the Ukraine delegation during coverage of the opening ceremony, the Korea Herald reports.

The Romanian team was shown next to an image of Dracula, Norway was associated with salmon, and an image of sushi was displayed when the Japanese team appeared on screen.

Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation also described the Marshall Islands as “a former nuclear test site for the United States,” and Haiti as a “politically unstable country with the assassination of its president.”

Korea’s Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation apologized at the end of the broadcast, saying “inappropriate images and captions were used to introduce the participating countries.”

The company issued a formal apology in a press release on Saturday. “We would like to apologize once more to the countries and their people who are offended by our broadcast for the Olympics opening ceremony,” it said.

The coverage appeared to strike a similar tone to the way Olympic national teams were presented at the 2008 Beijing games, in which the broadcaster described Sudan as an unstable country experiencing a long civil war and Zimbabwe as a country with deadly inflation.

That year, the Korea Communications Commission penalized the broadcaster for its coverage.

Read more:

Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics could be hit by tropical storm: Reports

Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source
Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List
Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Tahani al-Qahtani gets Saudi online support ahead Tokyo match against Israeli athlete Tahani al-Qahtani gets Saudi online support ahead Tokyo match against Israeli athlete
King Abdullah confirms Jordan previously attacked by Iran-made drones: CNN interview King Abdullah confirms Jordan previously attacked by Iran-made drones: CNN interview
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More