Cuban Embassy in Paris building attacked with Molotov cocktails: Tweet

The Cuban Embassy in Paris said on Tuesday that its embassy building in the French capital had been attacked with Molotov cocktails, adding that none of its diplomatic staff had been injured.

The embassy published photos on its official Twitter account of damage done to the building, and said it condemned the attack. It did not say who it thought might have been responsible for the attack.

Denunciamos el ataque terrorista con cocteles molotov contra nuestra Embajada en París.



Los responsables directos de estos actos son quienes incitan a la violencia y al odio contra nuestro país.#NoAlTerrorismo pic.twitter.com/G7vQ5Tpflb — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 27, 2021