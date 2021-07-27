.
.
.
.
Language

Cuban Embassy in Paris building attacked with Molotov cocktails: Tweet

The Cuban Embassy in Paris says that its embassy building in the French capital had been attacked with Molotov cocktails. (Twitter)
The Cuban Embassy in Paris says that its embassy building in the French capital had been attacked with Molotov cocktails. (Twitter)

Cuban Embassy in Paris building attacked with Molotov cocktails: Tweet

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

The Cuban Embassy in Paris said on Tuesday that its embassy building in the French capital had been attacked with Molotov cocktails, adding that none of its diplomatic staff had been injured.

The embassy published photos on its official Twitter account of damage done to the building, and said it condemned the attack. It did not say who it thought might have been responsible for the attack.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader  Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader 
Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world
UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1 UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1
US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war
Out with the old, in with the old: Lebanon’s ‘new’ prime minister Out with the old, in with the old: Lebanon’s ‘new’ prime minister
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More