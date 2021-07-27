.
.
.
.
Language

EU warns Erdogan over push to open Cyprus ghost town of Varosha

A woman walks while holding Turkish and Turkish Cypriot flags inside an area fenced off by the Turkish military since 1974, in the abandoned coastal area of Varosha, a suburb of the town of Famagusta in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Harun Ucar
A woman walks while holding Turkish and Turkish Cypriot flags inside an area fenced off by the Turkish military since 1974, in the abandoned coastal area of Varosha, a suburb of the town of Famagusta in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus, October 8, 2020. (Reuters/Harun Ucar)

EU warns Erdogan over push to open Cyprus ghost town of Varosha

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The EU on Tuesday told Turkey to reverse plans to open up the Cypriot ghost town of Varosha, announced during a controversial visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the divided island.

The 27-nation bloc, which includes the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, condemned “Turkey’s unilateral steps and the unacceptable announcements” by Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to further open the former resort, abandoned since Ankara’s 1974 invasion of the island.

A statement issued by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticized the plans as breaching a series of United Nations resolutions and said the EU would consider using “instruments and options at its disposal to defend its interests.”

Varosha – once the playground of celebrities and dubbed a “Jewel of the Mediterranean” – has for decades been a fenced off ghost town, where former luxury hotels have become overgrown by weeds.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Erdogan vowed that “life will restart in Varosha” as he took an uncompromising stance during a visit last week to mark 47 years since the invasion that split Cyprus.

The Turkish army restored public access to parts of the Varosha beachfront last year and since then a main thoroughfare, Demokratias Avenue, has also been cleared.

Erdogan in a speech during his visit also insisted on a two-state solution for the island – an idea firmly rejected by EU member the Republic of Cyprus and Brussels.

The UN Security Council on Friday also condemned Erdogan’s call for two states in Cyprus and the push to reopen the resort town emptied of Greek Cypriots.

The latest moves on Cyprus by Turkey risk derailing efforts to improve ties between Ankara and the EU after a spike in tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

The EU is dangling a string of enticements in front of Erdogan, including billions of euros to help with refugees from Syria, if he makes good on pledges to mend fraught ties with the bloc.

Turkish troops seized the northern third of Cyprus in 1974 in response to an aborted coup in Nicosia aimed at attaching the country to Greece.

The island has since been divided between the Greek Cypriot-run Republic of Cyprus and the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Read more:

EU considers $4.18 billion migrant funding for Turkey: Diplomats

Cyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Varosha plans, Turkey defiant

Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Saudi Arabia reports 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Top Content
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader  Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader 
UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1 UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1
Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict
British Museum says will restore ancient artefacts damaged in Beirut blast British Museum says will restore ancient artefacts damaged in Beirut blast
Watch: Sandstorm over 100 meters high swallows city in China near Gobi desert Watch: Sandstorm over 100 meters high swallows city in China near Gobi desert
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More