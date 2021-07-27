.
.
.
.
Language

Moscow hopes US ‘serious’ in seeking dialogue in new talks this week

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman arrives for a meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva on February 13, 2014. (Reuters)
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman arrives for a meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva on February 13, 2014. (Reuters)

Moscow hopes US ‘serious’ in seeking dialogue in new talks this week

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia on Tuesday said high-level talks with the United States this week will show how “serious” Washington is in seeking genuine dialogue with Moscow.

The two countries will hold the talks on Wednesday in Geneva -- where presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin met last month -- in a new bid to encourage stability in the tense relationship.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies the talks will allow Moscow to “understand how serious the mindset of our US colleagues is in terms of establishing a concentrated, energetic dialogue in strategic stability.”

The so-called Strategic Stability Dialogue was set up at the summit between Biden and Putin.

Ryabkov said the “approaches” of Moscow and Washington do not always “match.”

“But the meeting is happening in order to launch the process, to do an in-depth analysis of where we differ and to try to find areas of joint work,” he said.

While he expected the talks to continue after Wednesday’s meeting, he said it remains “a big question” if they will allow relations between the two countries to “move forward.”

“I would not raise the bar of expectations.”

The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while improving relations “is a very complicated process,” it welcomed that “there is contact” between the two countries.

The US delegation will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the State Department has said.

The diplomacy comes amid tensions on multiple fronts between the two nations, but Putin has welcomed Biden’s efforts to bring more predictability to the relationship between the two global powerhouses.

In announcing the future dialogue, Biden and Putin pointed out that Washington and Moscow spoke to each other to avoid worst-case scenarios even at the height of the Cold War.

Read more:

Biden pressed Putin in call to act on ransomware attacks: White House

Russian air force conducts drills involving nuclear-capable bombers

US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Saudi Arabia reports 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Top Content
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader  Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader 
UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1 UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1
Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world
IRGC member winning medal in Tokyo Olympics a ‘catastrophe’: Iranian activists IRGC member winning medal in Tokyo Olympics a ‘catastrophe’: Iranian activists
US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More