.
.
.
.
Language

NATO chief Stoltenberg urges ‘negotiated settlement’ with Taliban in Afghanistan

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia, on March 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia, on March 18, 2021. (Reuters)

NATO chief Stoltenberg urges ‘negotiated settlement’ with Taliban in Afghanistan

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Brussels

Published: Updated:

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday reiterated calls for a “negotiated settlement” with the Taliban in Afghanistan, admitting the country faced a “deeply challenging” security situation as foreign troops leave.

“The security situation in Afghanistan remains deeply challenging, and requires a negotiated settlement. NATO will continue to support Afghanistan, including with funding; civilian presence; and out-of-country training,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter after speaking to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since early May, violence has surged as the Taliban launched a sweeping assault just days after US-led NATO forces began a withdrawal which is now almost complete.

The deadly advance has seen the insurgents capture scores of districts, border crossings and encircle several provincial capitals.

The fighting continues across the rugged countryside as peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have so far failed to reach a deal to end the war.

Most of NATO’s 10,000-strong force have already pulled out of the country after a decision by President Joe Biden to bring Washington’s troops home after two decades.

The United Nations warned on Monday that Afghanistan could see the highest number of civilian deaths in more than a decade if the Taliban’s offensives across the country are not halted.

The US descended on Afghanistan and its Taliban government in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks by al-Qaeda, which had sought sanctuary in the country.

There are serious fears that the Taliban’s advance could see the collapse of the country and unravel the tenuous gains made in 20 years of costly involvement in the country.

Read more:

Pakistan reopens major Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban

US offers further air support to Afghan forces amid Taliban offensive

Afghan forces capture Taliban fighters for Eid rocket attack in Kabul

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Saudi Arabia reports 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Top Content
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader  Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader 
UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1 UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1
Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world
IRGC member winning medal in Tokyo Olympics a ‘catastrophe’: Iranian activists IRGC member winning medal in Tokyo Olympics a ‘catastrophe’: Iranian activists
US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More