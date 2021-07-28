.
.
.
.
Language

Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report

Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan in a vehicle following his abduction by Taliban militants. (Twitter)
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan in a vehicle following his abduction by Taliban militants. (Twitter)

Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Popular Afghan comedian known as Khasha Jawan was allegedly gunned down by the Taliban in the city of Kandahar, local Ariana News reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The comedian, whose real name is Nazar Mohammad, was reportedly assaulted by militants before being killed, a video on social media showed.

According to the report, Jawan was dragged out his house after having his hands tied behind his back. His body was then reportedly dumped in the Dand district of Kandahar.

Ariana news said Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh in a Facebook post wrote that the comedian was executed by the Taliban in a “kangaroo court.”

“Footage of the moments before the execution of Khasha Jawan in a kangaroo court shows that the Taliban does not abide by Sharia; they have no court, no law, and no humanity,” Saleh said in his post.

Photos on social media allegedly showed his body wrapped in the back of a vehicle with his children sitting by his side.

Security in Afghanistan has been deteriorating fast as the US withdraws its troops by September. The Taliban has launched a flurry of offensives, taking districts and border crossings around the country while peace talks in Qatar’s capital have not made substantive progress.

Read more:

Afghanistan Taliban delegation visits China: Taliban spokesperson

Afghan spy agency arrests four journalists for spreading enemy ‘propaganda’

Explainer: US pays $4 bln to Afghan forces; Who is watching?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Top Content
An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle
Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years
Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict
Abir Moussi: MP whose criticism of the Islamist Ennahda party contributed to its fall Abir Moussi: MP whose criticism of the Islamist Ennahda party contributed to its fall
Lebanon's Hezbollah kidnaps young girl for surveying upcoming election Lebanon's Hezbollah kidnaps young girl for surveying upcoming election
Top US diplomat for Yemen in Saudi Arabia for talks on ceasefire, Houthi offensive Top US diplomat for Yemen in Saudi Arabia for talks on ceasefire, Houthi offensive
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More