Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report

Popular Afghan comedian known as Khasha Jawan was allegedly gunned down by the Taliban in the city of Kandahar, local Ariana News reported on Tuesday.

The comedian, whose real name is Nazar Mohammad, was reportedly assaulted by militants before being killed, a video on social media showed.

This video shows the moment, Kandahari comedian, Khasha was arrested by the Taliban, Slapping him inside the car and then killed him. pic.twitter.com/E642Y52uto — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) July 27, 2021

According to the report, Jawan was dragged out his house after having his hands tied behind his back. His body was then reportedly dumped in the Dand district of Kandahar.

Ariana news said Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh in a Facebook post wrote that the comedian was executed by the Taliban in a “kangaroo court.”

“Footage of the moments before the execution of Khasha Jawan in a kangaroo court shows that the Taliban does not abide by Sharia; they have no court, no law, and no humanity,” Saleh said in his post.

Photos on social media allegedly showed his body wrapped in the back of a vehicle with his children sitting by his side.

Afghan famous humorist Khasha jawan have been killed by Talibs Fighters in Kandahar province. pic.twitter.com/eBHS3zPSQn — The 3rd World (@3rdNewspaper) July 27, 2021

Security in Afghanistan has been deteriorating fast as the US withdraws its troops by September. The Taliban has launched a flurry of offensives, taking districts and border crossings around the country while peace talks in Qatar’s capital have not made substantive progress.

